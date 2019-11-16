Clinton 12 member Robert Thacker, 80, passed away on Nov. 6. Services were held in Michigan, where he was laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Thacker was one of 12 students who fought for integration of Clinton High School in 1956.

He attended school in Oak Ridge and Knoxville before enrolling in Clinton High School in August 1956.

He also enlisted in the army after high school and served two years with an honorable discharge.

In October, the Equal Opportunity Awards Gala honored "The Clinton 12" for their impact during the civil rights movement.

