Nashville museum to unveil TSU marching band exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An exhibit honoring Tennessee State University’s Grammy-award-winning marching band will soon be on display at a Nashville museum.

The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville is expected to unveil it on Monday, the same day as Juneteenth. It is expected to showcase TSU's Aristocrat of Band, which recently performed at CMA Fest in Nashville as well as the White House.

The band also took home a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album in February. They were the first-ever band from a Historically Black College and University to be nominated. They won the award for their album, "The Urban Hymnal."