The luxury resort, Blackberry Farm, is hosting an information meeting this weekend about a new development plan.

The resort wants to build "Blackberry Mountain" on 5,200 acres in Blount County. It's about 20 minutes away from the main property and about a half hour from the airport.

The project faces some critics in Blount County. Neighbors have a chance to voice concerns Saturday morning.

The Blount County Commission will make a decision about the rezoning request to kick-start the project in the next two weeks.

