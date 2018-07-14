Blackberry Farm says it withdrew its rezoning proposal to expand operations in Walland. This comes after dozens of community members debated the expansion over the past week.

The resort's president, Matt Alexander, told 10News:

"“The Blackberry Farm team values the engagement and input provided by our fellow Walland and Blount County neighbors. As always, we are dedicated to fostering and preserving the natural beauty of the Foothills region. In response to recent dialogue, we have withdrawn the existing zoning proposal, and we are working closely with the County to create a revised plan that satisfies the requirements of the planning commission and helps to alleviate the concerns of the community.”

Blackberry Farm had wanted to rezone it's Blackberry Mountain property from rural to commercial use. The resort said this would give the general public access to some of the farm's amenities.

On Tuesday, The Blount County agenda committee voted to table the rezoning request and send it back to the county planning committee before any action was taken.

