Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed

The operation was sold to Kennedy Concepts, who will be doing a remodel and opening a new concept.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.

A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different direction" for the business, according to their Facebook post. It is the same group developing the Kimball's building, Sapphire.

The Pub expressed the special memories that were made in downtown Knoxville with its great staff and customers, like when UT beat Alabama.

"We would like to say thanks to all of our customers who have visited us downtown," said Blackhorse Pub.