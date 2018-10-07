Blackhorse Pub and Brewery said it hopes to open a downtown Knoxville location by the end of August.

Jeff Robinson, the owner, confirmed to 10News Tuesday that they're in the process of opening a location at the corner of South Gay Street and Union Avenue.

It would be at the location of the former FIVE Knoxville bar and restaurant, according to Robinson.

"We would like to be in the downtown mix," Robinson said.

In May, Blackhorse Pub and Brewery announced plans to open its third location in Alcoa.

Robinson said he is still finalizing details for the downtown location. He said current plans are for the restaurant to be 4,000 square feet and seat about 145 people.

The pub will go before the Knoxville Beer Board on July 17, he said.

Right now, Blackhorse has two locations. One location is off of Kingston Pike in West Knoxville. A second location is in Clarksville.

