Blaine man indicted for arson in 2019 house fire

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blaine man has been indicted for arson in a 2019 house fire.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 56-year-old Robert Griffin intentionally set fire to a home in the 400 block of Grainger County on October 26, 2019.

The Blaine Police Department worked with the TBI to investigate the fire, discovering it had been intentionally set.

Last week, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Griffin with one count of arson.