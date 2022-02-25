Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March for 'Spring Blake' at Ole Red

The month-long celebration will have Team Blake artists from "The Voice" headlining the Spring Blake Tour, with Shelton taking the stage on March 11.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Blake Shelton is returning to Gatlinburg in March to perform stage at his restaurant and live music venue chain, Ole Red.

Shelton, Knoxville's Emily Ann Roberts and other Team Blake artists from NBC's "The Voice" will return to the Ole Red stage on March 11 as part of his Spring Blake Tour.

The March 11 show will be an exclusive kickoff to a month-long celebration that lasts through April 10. People can sign up for a chance to attend the performance at this link.