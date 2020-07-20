“Yeah, I can’t see. That shouldn’t stop me from what I want to do” | Blind drum major leads Claiborne Co. marching band

Braden Owens has been blind since birth, though he said he can see light and has some peripheral vision.

When the Claiborne County High School marching band hits the field, members rely on two drum majors to lead the way.

One of them is Braden Owens, who never thought he'd actually get the chance.

Owens has been blind since birth, though he said he can see light and has some peripheral vision.

That has never stopped him.

“You have the cards that you’re dealt, so you just play with them,” said Owens.

He started playing the clarinet in middle school. As he started looking forward to his senior year in band, he decided to try out for drum major.

“Yeah, I can’t see. That shouldn’t stop me from what I want to do,” he said.

While Owens wasn't sure of his chances, his band director only saw potential. He said Owens presence said it all and he was perfect for the job.

The band actually has two drum majors. The other is Owens' girlfriend.