Knoxville city staff say pipe blockage contributed to huge flooding on 23rd Street

The city's engineering planning chief said they do not know if the blockage was there before Wednesday night's severe thunderstorms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville staff said debris in the drainage system helped cause major flooding on 23rd Street in Fort Sanders on Thursday.

"If that debris was not there, I do not think we would be talking and I do not think anybody in that community would have been impacted," said Chris Howley, the city's engineering planning chief.

Howley told 10News that the clogged pipe is about 6 feet tall. However, he said the blockage of debris is so big city staff believe it is only carrying about 5% of water.

"What we can see in the blockage from the downstream side is a laundry basket and some plastic and some other materials that we cannot really identify," he said. "But there is definitely debris that is obstructing that pipe system."

Howley said they cannot tell if those items were there before the storm or if the stormwater dragged them down into the pipes. Regardless, he said there is not much they can do right now.

"Right now there is so much pressure from the water, you cannot really do anything about that debris," he said. "And if someone did try to it would be dangerous because you might get sucked into the system."

The scene on Friday on 23rd Street looked much different than on Thursday. Where people would be walking through feet of water checking on their cars or getting out of their apartments, there is now barely any water on the ground.

The city of Knoxville installed pumps in the area to help drain it. Howley said city staff was expecting to finish draining by the end of the day.