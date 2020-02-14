The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old boy who may be in danger.

According to the BCSO, Isaiah Lee Vanover was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Extended Stay America located on Langley Place in Knoxville.

BCSO

He is believed to be with Cody Astro Ake and Haley Amanda Weathers and her three small children.

Cody Ake

KCSO

The BCSO said Ake and Weathers are known to frequent motels and hotels in the Knoxville and Blount County area. They believe the child may be in imminent danger, but said they have not issued an AMBER Alert -- saying it requires confirmation an abduction took place.

According to Knox County court records, Ake is scheduled to appear in court in July for a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that occurred on Jan. 3. Ake pleaded guilty in the past to unlawful possession of a weapon and theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO at (865) 755-8376 or (865) 983-3620.