For many families Fourth of July celebrations call for food, fun and fireworks!

But before sparks fly, it's best to know when and where you can legally set off fireworks.

As of May, folks in Blount County can now legally pop and sell fireworks, and business owners are taking advantage of the new law, setting up shop near the county line.

It's been a busy couple of days for two businesses in Blount County.

"We thought the closer we can get to the county limits the more advantageous it would be for us," said business owner Ed Boling. "It all happened so quickly I don't know if Blount County was ready for it themselves."

Boling and and another man who also opened up shop, Adonis Salter, said they're two of the first places to open under the new fireworks law in Blount County.

"We opened up last week on Monday," said employee Salter.

"We only received our license four days ago. And it is exciting they opened up," said Boiling.

Earlier this year, The Tennessee General Assembly repealed a private act that banned fireworks in the county since 1949.

Under the new law, it's now legal to shoot off firecrackers in the county before 11 p.m. But that's only in the county.

You cannot set off fireworks in Maryville, Alcoa or Townsend. They're one of several areas, including Knoxville and Knox County, where shooting fireworks is illegal.

But even with the quick turnaround, these guys say they're happy about the change in the county.

