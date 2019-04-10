LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Wildlife officers said a Blount County man shot and killed a black bear that was threatening a dog.

Daniel Blankenship told a wildlife officer that the bear showed no fear of humans. He said he fired a warning shot, but instead of scaring the bear away, it came closer. After that, he fatally shot the bear.

The incident happened at Blankenship's home off Big Springs Road in Louisville.

An off-duty officer was also at the home and confirmed what Blankenship said.

Because the bear threatened the man's property and showed no fear, TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron said the shooting appeared to be justified.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we get it.

