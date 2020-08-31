Blount Co. School Bus crashes into ditch then hits utility pole, no students on board

The BCSO said there were not any students on board, only the driver, when the bus wrecked into a ditch, hit a power pole and knocked it down.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a Blount County school bus Monday morning.

The BCSO said there were not any students on board, only the driver, when the bus wrecked into a ditch, hit a power pole and knocked it down.

The BCSO said the driver was not injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of Carpenters Grade Road at Mint Road. The BCSO said this area will be closed for a few hours while Alcoa Electric sets up a new pole.