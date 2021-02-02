Blount Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 79-year-old man not seen or heard from since April

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that Richard Park Denny, 79, was last seen around the first week in April.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a 79-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from since April.

They said that Richard Park Denny was last seen when a property manager where he lives saw him and his vehicle at his home. They said it is believed that he has medical issues, but could not provide specific information about them.

His last known address was on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville. He is a White man with blue eyes who stands around 6'1" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Police said that he is bald with some gray hair.

According to the property manager, Denny is a private person and does not have much communication with his family.

Anyone with information about his location should contact investigator Joe McCarter at (865) 273-5131 or the Blount County Communications Center at (865) 983-3620.