KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee K-9 teams got a big shoutout today.

Daisy is part of the Blount County Sheriff's Department's K-9 bloodhound team. Her team -- with some help from the Knoxville Police Department's K-9 bloodhound team -- found an elderly man who needed help.

In a Tuesday evening Facebook statement, the Blount County K-9 Association said the man received medical help after the K-9s found him. The man has Alzheimer's Disease and had fallen on some rocks almost a mile from his home on Butler Mill Road.

According to the statement, medical personnel transported the man to Chilhowee Community Center. UT LIFESTAR transported him via helicopter to UT Medical Center, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

"Way to go K-9 Daisy!!" the post ended.