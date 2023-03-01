Blount County Army veteran receives 'Colonel Aide de Camp' award from governor

VFW Post 5154 in Louisville held a ceremony for Johnny Titlow to celebrate his decades of volunteer work. He is also a 26-year U.S. Army veteran. The award was organized as a surprise and came from Governor Bill Lee, according to organizers.

"I appreciate it from my whole heart, I really do. This drives me to want to do that much more for my brothers and sisters and push the issue of PTSD," he said during the ceremony. "It's out there and it's a horrible killer."