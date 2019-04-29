MARYVILLE, Tenn. — In just a few months time, Rio Revolution Church plans to reshape a 16 bedroom house into the kind of space that changes lives.

"This will definitely be a place of new beginnings," program director Jill Hepperly said. "To reclaim families is to redeem mothers, reunite children and restore the families of our community."

The future home of Reunite Ministries will serve mothers who are working to reconcile with their children after overcoming battles such as addiction.

"We want to serve the children in foster care period, that's our goal and we're gonna do that by way of serving and helping them get their mommas back," she said.

The Maryville area building is now under construction but once completed it will help up to 16 people through recovery and back on their feet.

"That includes job skills training, parenting skills and fitness and nutrition," she said.

But Hepperly said the main focus is the children, she plans to partner with DCS and other agencies to provide resources to children in the system.

"There's nothing greater than to see a child have hope of being reunited with their birth mother, there's nothing greater," she said.

The road to the grand opening still has a few twists and turns but Hepperly said the future of Reunite Ministries looks bright.

"I think anybody watching this could safely say they have been given another chance at some point and we just want to offer that to these moms," she said.

Hepperly and her team expect the program to officially launch sometime in the Fall.