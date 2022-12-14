Blount Co. Commission to discuss creating Nominating Committee for Blount Memorial Hospital after controversy

Last month, the Mayor of Blount County sent a letter to BMH asking them to hire a firm to help develop a financial plan and asked three board members to step down.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Blount County Commission will consider changing Blount Memorial Hospital's charter to change how its director is nominated after several months of controversy surrounding the hospital's leadership.

In June, Blount County leaders wrote a letter to the hospital's board of directors explaining their concerns over how the board was choosing its CEO. Ed Mitchell, the Mayor of Blount County, was one of the leaders who signed the letter. It said that the mayors felt the process to find a new CEO did not strictly follow state law and hospital policies.

Then in November, Mitchell sent another letter to the hospital saying he had "grave concerns" about how BMH is operated. In it, he said that BMH was appointed to operate the hospital on behalf of the county, but it never became the owner of any hospital assets.

So, he said BMH needs to follow the county's direction. Mitchell said he was concerned about them selling a healthcare facility in the Springbrook neighborhood. He also said that he thought the board of directors needed to quickly restructure in order to better serve the county.

He asked the hospital to eliminate its nominating process, and also asked three board members to immediately resign — Ms. Redwine, Mr. Mayes and Mr. Powell.

On Thursday, the Blount County Commission will consider a resolution that would change the way BMH's nominating committee operates. First, it would expand the committee to ten voting members, each from specific councils, commissions or organizations.

The proposed requirements for the committee are listed below.

One member would need to be appointed annually by the Blount County Board of Commissioners, who would serve as the permanent chairman

One member would need to be appointed annually by the Maryville City Council.

One member would need to be appointed annually by the Alcoa City Commission.

One member would need to come from each of the following organizations, selected by the President or CEO of each organization Blount County Medical Society The largest industrial employer of Blount County The largest labor union in Blount County The Blount County Farm Bureau The Blount County Chamber of Commerce One of the following financial institutions: First Horizon Bank, Maryville, First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Maryville, Blount National Bank of Maryville, Citizens Bank of Blount County, and American Fidelity Bank, or the successor of any said financial institutions herein named, who shall serve a term of one (1) year on a rotating basis in the order named.

One member would need to be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Board of Directors of Blount Memorial Hospital

The nominating committee would choose possible directors for BMH, and the charter would be amended to explicitly say any possible director could be removed according to state law.