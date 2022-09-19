THP: Man faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges after one dead and another injured in Blount Co. crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jack Allred, 46, was passing other vehicles and hit the back of a car, causing it to drive off the road and hit a telephone pole.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after hitting a car in the back while passing other vehicles, causing it to veer off the road and hit a telephone pole.

They said Jack Allred, 46, from Maryville, was driving west on Topside Road at around 9:37 p.m. on Friday and so was Kimberlee Glenn, 50, from Seymour. They said Allred hit Glenn's car in the back and caused her to drive off the road. They said he then continue driving around a mile and a half before stopping at the entrance to Louisville Christian Church.

A young girl was also injured in the crash, according to THP. They said it happened near the intersection of Topside Road and Johnston Road.