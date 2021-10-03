x
BCSO: Woman found safe Wednesday afternoon after being reported missing

Deputies said that Catherine "Catt" Dees of Alcoa was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that Catherine Dees was found safe Wednesday afternoon. 

--

Deputies are trying to locate a missing woman in Blount County last seen Monday in Maryville.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that 50-year-old Catherine "Catt" Dees of Alcoa was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. 

According to deputies, Dees' vehicle was located Monday around 4:36 p.m. in Lenoir city.

Deputies described the vehicle as a silver/gray 1999 Toyota Solara with a dent on the driver's side rear bumper with a Tennessee registration. 

Dees is described to have brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'6 and 220lbs. 

If you have any information contact Investigator Joe Perry at 865-273-5078 or at jperry@bcso.com

Credit: Blount County Sheriff's Office

