BCSO: Woman found safe Wednesday afternoon after being reported missing

Deputies said that Catherine "Catt" Dees of Alcoa was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that Catherine Dees was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies are trying to locate a missing woman in Blount County last seen Monday in Maryville.

According to deputies, Dees' vehicle was located Monday around 4:36 p.m. in Lenoir city.

Deputies described the vehicle as a silver/gray 1999 Toyota Solara with a dent on the driver's side rear bumper with a Tennessee registration.

Dees is described to have brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'6 and 220lbs.