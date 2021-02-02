Blount County deputy fires shot during incident at Maryville home, TBI investigating

Authorities were sent Thursday night to a home on Long Hollow Road on a report of an intoxicated man.

The TBI is investigating why a Blount County Sheriff's Office deputy fired a gunshot while responding to a disturbance Thursday night at a Maryville home.

A man there was not shot, but ended up suffering an injury for which he was taken to an area hospital, according to the TBI.

The deputy was on paid leave. The Sheriff's Office said Friday morning it wasn't ready to release his name.

Blount County deputies were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of Long Hollow Road. They were alerted about a disturbance involving an intoxicated man, according to the TBI.

"Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the man. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in a deputy firing a shot," according to a TBI statement Friday morning. "The man was not directly struck by gunfire but was injured during this incident. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured."

TBI agents will look into what prompted the deputy to use his weapon.