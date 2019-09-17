MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders dealt with an accident involving hazardous materials and a busload of senior citizens -- in a simulated drill scenario, that is.

Every year, Blount County first responders test and hone their skills in a simulated hazmat situation. This year's drill took place Tuesday near East Maryville Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

In the scenario, a sanitation truck carrying raw sewage crashed into a parked bus full of seniors. Personnel were tasked with treating injured people covered in raw sewage, extinguishing a fire and responding to a bio-hazard risk.

No seniors were actually harmed in the making of this exercise.

Deputy chief Jerry Phillips with Blount County Fire Department said the drill is an opportunity for local emergency responders to work together on a complicated incident.

“It sharpens our expertise, so if and when a situation like this does happen, we can be prepared and be able to handle it,” Phillips said in a statement.

The Blount County Fire Department led the drill this year, and personnel from six other local fire departments and emergency response services participated. A deputy from the Blount County Sheriff's Office also attended to show how the department's aerial drone can be used in situations involving hazardous materials.

The drill is funded by a federal Hazardous Materials Equipment Planning Grant administered through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.