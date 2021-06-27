Blount County father of four dies in tragic motorcycle accident

Derek Wilson died in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving his four children, wife and many more mourning his loss.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One Blount County family is mourning Sunday after a deadly crash near the Dragon.

Derek Wilson, a father of four, died on Tuesday after going for a motorcycle ride on the infamous section of Highway 129.

Wilson was described as more than just a dad, husband or friend, but as someone doing whatever it took to bring smiles to faces.

"He was a goofball all the time he always had a joke all the time," said his wife, Anna Wilson.

His love for his kids was unmatched, and he was willing to go the extra mile to see them shine.

"Derek hated that he wasn't down there but there he was on top of the hospital watching him from all the way up there watching his son. He only had a few minutes. His surgery was about to start, but he still wanted to watch his son play. That's just what Derek was," his wife said.

On Tuesday, Wilson tragically lost his life, doing something he loved, riding his motorcycle. His sudden loss has created indescribable pain.

"To hear that you had just lost your husband and I was going to have to tell my children that they had lost their father," Anna Wilson said.

His faith was unwavering, and his wife said she is leaning on a note he wrote as her strength.

"Right down here, Derek wrote a note, and it says verse 23, 'A person needs the mercy of God to simply get up in the morning.' So that's how I get up in the morning," she said.

His friends described him as the one who cared and showed up no matter good or bad.

"Just always being there showing up as a friend when you needed him," said Bryce Pope, Derek's friend.

Anna said she will now spend her time making sure her kids never forget the amazing father they had.

"Reminding them of what he would have wanted how hard he worked for them and how much he loved them remind them of his love" she said.