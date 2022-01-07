Blount County investigating after 3 people died in a house fire off Sevierville Road

The Blount County Fire Investigation Response Team is investigating the fire to figure out what caused it.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating after it said three people died in a house fire at the 4800 block of Sevierville Road Friday morning.

The BCSO said deputies and Blount County Fire responded to the house fire around 7:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, emergency crews said the main part of the home was engulfed in flames.

The BCSO said firefighters where able to quickly extinguish the flames and began searching for victims. Firefighters located three people inside the home, and AMR took them to area hospitals.

All three victims were pronounced dead after dying to their injuries, the BCSO said.

The Blount County Fire Investigation Response Team is investigating the fire to figure out what caused it.