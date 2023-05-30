Home set to be demolished for new road given to Louisville family, required to be moved

The road was set to be demolished so crews could build a new road for a new Smith and Wesson facility in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — In Blount County, the median home price is around $353,700, according to a report from Rocket Homes. However, a family was able to get one for free from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

There was one catch — they had to move the home somewhere else.

"I asked if I could have it, and he paused. He said, 'What are you going to do with it?' And I said, 'I want to move it,'" said Paige Severance, who acquired the home. "My mom moved houses when I was growing up. She moved at least four, maybe five houses when I was very young."

The home was located at the corner of Louisville Loop and Louisville Road. It has one bathroom and two bedrooms and is estimated to be worth around $236,000 in the current housing market. She was given two weeks to move her new home.

It was originally set to be destroyed so crews could build a new road. The road would give highway access to Smith and Wesson's new headquarters in Maryville, as well as other businesses in the area. The company previously said they were hoping to open the office and administrative side of the new headquarters in July 2023, with construction complete by Dec. 2023.

The house will go from a construction site to the family's backyard, moved via truck.