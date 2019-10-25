The Blount County K-9 Association said K-9 Roxy is back home and healing after receiving surgery last week for an unspecified medical emergency.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Roxy was taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center after an emergency.

The surgery had a few minor complications, but the organization said she was slowly improving through the week. Her handler, Deputy Michael Bennett, visited her through the early recovery process.

People from all over sent their support for the K-9, including Roxy's sister Madison -- who's serving in New York.

Blount County K-9 Assocation

On Thursday, the group said Roxy was finally ready to head home, thanking vets who kept a close eye on her.

"K-9 Roxy has made great improvements and was released to go home and continue the healing process. K-9 Roxy and Deputy Bennett want to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers during her visit," the organization said.