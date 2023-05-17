BCSO honors county's nine law enforcement officers who died in line of duty for National Police Week

Four officers from the Alcoa Police Department, one from BCSO, and four from the Maryville Police Department were honored.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they honored nine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty across the county, dating back more than a century, for National Police Week.

Russell Biven, the marketing director of H.T. Hackney and a former host at WBIR, emceed the ceremony. The officers were honored by the heads of their departments, and honor guard members placed a white rose on a chair designated for each officer. They also sang the National Anthem and a rendition of "The Weight of the Badge."

A list of the officers they honored is below.

Sgt. Timothy Hunt, EOW April 20, 2000 (Alcoa Police Department)

Lt. Glen Giles, EOW July 3, 1987 (Alcoa Police Department)

Officer Fred Guffey, EOW August 31, 1952 (Alcoa Police Department)

Officer William J. Hunt, EOW July 7, 1937 (Alcoa Police Department)

Deputy William D. "Bill Nuchols," EOW October 7, 1956 (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

Officer Kenneth Ray Moats, EOW August 25, 2016 (Maryville Police Department)

Officer John Michael Callahan, II, EOW February 21, 1981 (Maryville Police Department)

Officer Barton Coker, EOW January 2, 1938 (Maryville Police Department)

Officer Marsh J. Henry Clemens, EOW August 25, 1911 (Maryville Police Department)

The service ended with a bagpipe recessional performed by Andrew Kerr. The service was at RIO 180 Church in Maryville.