Blount County overpass near airport to be torn down

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A warning to drivers passing through Blount County on Alcoa Highway: A heavily used bridge over the highway is about to be closed.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to close the overpass on Hunt Road over Alcoa Highway on Saturday, June 13. Work will go on for six months.

According to TDOT, the Hunt Road bridge will be demolished and replaced. It's located on the southern end of McGhee Tyson Airport.

"This roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in December 2020. Signage is in place alerting motorists of the upcoming closure," TDOT said in a Wednesday release.

Crews will work at night to tear down the bridge.

TDOT said traffic will be rerouted around the work using existing interchange ramps. The detour will be in place for demolition, allowing the contractor to remove the existing structure.