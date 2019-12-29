BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — New Year's Eve comes with huge crowds, loud parties and late nights -- and many families with young children opt out of the usual celebrations.

That's why Blount County Library rang in the new year a few days early with "Noon Year's Eve": a chance to celebrate the start of 2020 without pushing everyone's bedtime way, way back.

Kids, parents and librarians rang in the new year with style. There was storytelling, crafts, toys and music.

Even though it's not quite the new year, mom Brittany McCarthy said it helped her family think about their goals and resolutions for 2020.

"I think it'd be fun for them to kind of think about things they want to do work towards, but I think it's kind of good for the parents to be thinking to encourage them for the new year," McCarthy said.

It's not just playtime. McCarthy said the event even helped her two young toddlers learn about time.

Even though the kids at the event might not stay up to officially ring in the new year, they didn't miss out on the fun. The library rang in the "noon year" with a countdown and a do-it-yourself ball drop.

