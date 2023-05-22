Blount County road to close road Tuesday morning to finish investigation into deadly crash

A portion of Sevierville Rd., between Keeble Rd. and Prospect Rd., will be closed in both directions Tuesday morning.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A portion of Sevierville Rd. in Blount County will close Tuesday morning so authorities can investigate a fatal car crash.

They said the crash happened Sunday evening at Raintree Drive. They said deputies will be using accident reconstruction equipment that requires the stretch of road to be closed. The area of Sevierville Rd. between Keeble Rd. and Prospect Rd. will be closed from 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

They said anyone who needs to travel in that area of Sevierville Rd. should plan to use an alternate route.