Blount County Schools to only offer free, reduced-price lunches to students who qualify

During the pandemic, the federal government started a program that provided free lunch meals to all students. The program expired in June.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for all students, Blount County Schools has announced that it will only be offering free and reduced-price lunch meals to students who qualify.

"It's been an absolute pleasure serving your children meals," BCS said in a Facebook post. "We were able to do this through a USDA pandemic program. Though challenging, it was such a rewarding experience. Unfortunately, the USDA is NOT extending that program and it will end this school year."

Breakfast at elementary schools will cost $1.50 and lunches will cost $2.50. At middle schools, breakfast will cost $1.75 and lunches will cost $2.75. Breakfast at high schools will cost $1.75 and lunches will cost $3.

In order to see if your child qualifies, you must complete a free/reduced meal application and be approved. Those applications will open on July 26.

Parents can apply online here. Paper applications are available upon request from the child's school.