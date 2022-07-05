Blount County Schools to only offer free, reduced-price lunches to students who qualify

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for all students, Blount County Schools has announced that it will only be offering free and reduced-price lunch meals to students who qualify.
"It's been an absolute pleasure serving your children meals," BCS said in a Facebook post. "We were able to do this through a USDA pandemic program. Though challenging, it was such a rewarding experience. Unfortunately, the USDA is NOT extending that program and it will end this school year."
Breakfast at elementary schools will cost $1.50 and lunches will cost $2.50. At middle schools, breakfast will cost $1.75 and lunches will cost $2.75. Breakfast at high schools will cost $1.75 and lunches will cost $3.
In order to see if your child qualifies, you must complete a free/reduced meal application and be approved. Those applications will open on July 26.
Parents can apply online here. Paper applications are available upon request from the child's school.
For any questions or assistance in completing the application, contact your child's school cafe manager or Karen Helton at (865)-984-1212.