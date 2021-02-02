Blount County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing 81-year-old woman

Shirley Townsend, 81, lives with dementia. She wandered away from her home Saturday morning. If you see Townsend, call 9-1-1 immediately.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 81-year-old, Shirley Townsend.

Townsend walked away from her residence at 1218 La Blancos Road in Maryville around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Townsend lives with dementia. She is wearing a long sleeve white shirt with butterflies, turquoise pants, and black shoes.

This photo was taken on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching with deputies and K9s in the area of Tuckaleechee Pike, Tuckaleechee Trail, and the Grandview area.