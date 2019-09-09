BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate National Women in Law Enforcement once again with an event planned for the day of recognition Sept. 12.

The sheriff's office suggests that if you are considering a career in law enforcement you are highly encouraged to attend the event on Thursday.

There will be an opportunity to meet several officers at the “coffee with a cop” event at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College Street, Maryville from 10 a.m. to noon.

This reception is a great way for women who are interested in law enforcement to meet with female deputies who can give those interested a first-hand account of what it is like to work as a law enforcement officer and to answer questions.

“We give thanks to these brave women who have chosen to dedicate their lives to the protection of our county, state, and this nation,” Sheriff Berrong said. “We hope you’ll come out and meet these heroes and learn more about our efforts to encourage women to join this honorable profession.”