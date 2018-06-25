UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Monday: George T. Hicks was found around 4 p.m. Monday. He was walking along East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Rockford man with signs of early-onset dementia hasn't been seen since Sunday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said George T. Hicks, 64, of Beacon Way in Maryville is 5 ft., 11 in., and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair, and a beard.

Family said he was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and either dark blue or black pants and a camouflage hat.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Hicks was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday. Family said he was walking on Old Knoxville Highway near Sam Houston School Road. They stopped and asked him if he wanted a ride but he said he wanted to walk.

His family said he goes out for walks often.

The sheriff's office has received information that he was seen earlier Monday on Foothills Mall Drive as well as in the Six Mile area.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff's office investigations during normal business hours at 865-273-5001, or Blount County Dispatch non-emergency at 865-983-3620. You may also leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff's Office website at www.bcso.com, or you may call the Sheriff's Office 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200.

