Blount County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Maryville teen
Deputies said the teen's mother reported her missing Monday morning after she went to check on her and found her bedroom window open and Kelsey missing.
Credit: BCSO
Kelsey Murphy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday evening.
According to the BCSO, Kelsey Murphy was last seen at her home on Hopewell Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said her mother reported her missing Monday morning after she went to check on her and found her bedroom window open and Kelsey missing.
Anyone with information about where Kelsey is should contact the BCSO at (86) 273-5001 during normal business hours or at its 24-hour line at (865) 273-5200.
