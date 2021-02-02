Blount County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 59-year-old man with medical issues

Officials said that Billy Joe Gray, 59, was missing Thursday evening. His friends and family said they had not seen or heard from him since the day before.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening they were searching for a missing 59-year-old man who is legally blind with several medical conditions.

They said that Billy Joe Gray was missing Thursday evening and that his family had not heard from him since the day before. Authorities said that he lives at a home on Vinegar Valley Road in Friendsville.

Deputies and K-9 teams have been searching the wooded area around his home since they got the missing person's report, officials said. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they believe he could be endangered because of his medical issues.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Gray should call Blount County Communications at (865) 983-3620. They can also called the sheriff's office during regular business hours at (865) 273-5001, or lave a message on the 24-hour hotline at (865) 273-5200.