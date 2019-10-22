MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for 76-year-old John Jennings, who went missing Monday night.

Deputies said Jennings lives on Knouff Road and left his house overnight on foot.

Deputies also said he may be in the Knouff Drive and Butterfly Gap Loop areas.

The Sheriff's Office release said Jennings was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Blount County Sheriff's Office said Jennings is 6 feet one inch tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

Deputies said he is possibly wearing a gray or navy blue sweat pants and a long sleeve shirt.

If anyone sees Jennings, call 911 immediately. The Sheriff's Office has several units and a K-9 team searching for Jennings near his home.