Blount County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new K-9s

Both deputies returned to duty in late July after spending several weeks training with their K9 partners at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is welcoming two new K-9s to its force.

K9 Veki is a German Shorthair Pointer and is partnered with Deputy Richard “Skip” Kindig. K9 Veki is 15 months old and was born in Hungary. Deputy Kindig and K9 Veki are assigned to the adult corrections facility. K9 Veki’s job is to keep contraband out of the corrections facility.

K9 Veki succeeds K9 Luna, a German Shorthair Pointer who passed away in September 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer, officials said.

K9 Cliff is a German Shepherd and was born in the Czech Republic. K9 Cliff is 18 months old and is a dual purpose K9. K9 Cliff is assigned to the newest member of their K9 unit, Deputy Jole Payne.