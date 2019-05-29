BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Updated Story (5/29/19): A reported fire at Blackberry Mountain on Wednesday was a false alarm, a spokesperson with the Blount County Sheriff's Office told 10News.

Original Story (5/29/19): Blount County Fire teams are responding to reports of a fire at a viewing platform at Blackberry Mountain in Walland, county dispatchers told 10News.

The call came in shortly after midnight. Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a platform at Three Sisters -- part of the Blackberry Mountain resort.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.