Inclusive playground in Maryville holds grand opening

The Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park has two playgrounds meant to maximize access and interest for children of all abilities.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — An inclusive playground in Maryville held a grand opening event on Friday, inviting the community out to celebrate the installation of play spaces where children of all abilities could have fun.

The Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park features a fenced-in area with equipment made for all children. The first phase of the project wrapped up in 2021, and soon afterward crews got to work on the second phase. Children had a chance to enjoy the park after the first phase was finished.

The final playground features two play structures. The second phase was fully funded in August 2022, when organizers said crews would install new slides, shading umbrellas, and wheelchair-accessible equipment. Wheelchair-accessible ramps leading up to the playground were also installed at the playground.