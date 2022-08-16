Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

On Tuesday, organizers behind the inclusive playground announced that they planned to build more slides, swings and wheelchair-accessible equipment.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in.

It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so children of all abilities can enjoy a day at the park. The park held its official grand opening in October 2021, when the first phase of construction was complete.

That section of the park features wheelchair-accessible ramps leading up to a large playground. The swing set also features an accessible swing seat, with several other kinds of different equipment available for kids to play with.

Organizers said that they will update the community with an install date as soon as they have one. They are also continuing their fundraiser efforts to raise money for additions to the park, such as a fence and additional shading equipment.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so online.