Blount County Library is about to be transformed in to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, the building on Cusick Street in downtown Maryville will become a life-size game board featuring recreations of places such as the Room of Requirement and Potions Class, locations prominently featured in J.K. Rowling's hugely popular series.

The game is open to teens.

They'll have to search each room to find weapons and question suspects such as the evil Bellatrix Lestrange.

Gamers must solve three mysteries, according to the library: Who committed the featured crime, where did it happen and what weapon was used?

Teens will finish up by offering their solutions to Professor Albus Dumbledore himself.

Winners get prizes. You don't want to get something wrong because then it's off to Azkaban Prison.

There'll be a final celebration in the library's Sharon Lawson Room with Harry Potter-themed music, games and refreshments.

The game promotes reading, of course, but also is part of the library's observation of Banned Books Week, observed annually by the American Library Association. The library also will present displays about anti-censorship.

