BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee hospital is making sure its patients are able to stay warm during the holidays.

Blount Memorial Hospital has a mitten tree set up in its emergency department. Hospital staff started the tree 4 years ago to bring warmth to those in need.

Instead of ornaments or lights, the tree is decorated with warm winter items such as hats, scarves and (of course) mittens that people can take with no questions asked.

Department Director Neal Johns said it's one way they're trying to give back to the community.

"There's so many in our community and our society that do not have the resources that others have, so this is our opportunity to give back to the community of Blount County," she said.

If you'd like to donate -- the department asks for new gloves, hats, scarves and socks to hang upon the tree. The tree will remain up over the next few months, so donations will be welcome even beyond Christmas.

You can contact the Blount Memorial Foundation about where to drop them off at (865) 977-5727.