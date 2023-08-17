'There's Pride in Them/Their Hills' | Blount Pride festival set for Sept. 2 at Clayton Center

The event will last from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. and include performances of many kinds.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A festival meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Blount County is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Blount Pride, a recently formed 501(c)(3) organization, is organizing the festival. It will be at the Claxton Center for the Arts, and it will be the third-annual Pride festival in the Blount County community.

"I know as a young person, I didn't feel that it was possible. A lot of us grew up with dreams of moving away where it is nice and safe, and there's access to resources — and all of that can exist right here, right? I think that is our goal with Blount Pride," said Ari Baker, the president of the Blount Pride Board.

The gates will open at 1 p.m. with a makers' market, kids' activities, and a community resources fair. Soon after, attendees will be able to enjoy performances on the main stage and at the plaza.

"We want LGBT folks, and especially LGBT youth, to know that there are resources in this community. There are people that will love them just as they are in this community and that they can build a good and full and connected life in Blount County," said Baker.

🏳️‍🌈 We've Got Drag, Y'all 🏳️‍🌈 Tonight, we're answering the question on everyone's lips: Yes, we will have drag at... Posted by Blount Pride on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Rock and Metal Academy will take to the plaza at 1:30 p.m. before the Appalachian Equality Chorus begins singing on the main stage.

Capping off the event will be Flamy Grant, a drag artist whose album "Bible Belt Baby" topped the iTunes Christian music charts in late July. According to her website, it's also the world's first contemporary Christian music record by a drag performer.

She will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage. A full schedule for the events on Sept. 2 is available below.

1 p.m. - Gates open

1:30 p.m. (Plaza) - Rock and Metal Academy

2 p.m. (Main Stage) - Appalachian Equality Chorus

2:30 p.m. (Plaza) - Drag Queen Storytime

3 p.m. (Main Stage) - jaqhoney performs

3:30 p.m. (Main Stage) - Comedy Revue

4 p.m. (Main Stage) - Mother Genevieve performs

4:30 p.m. (Main Stage) - Drag revue

6:30 p.m. (Main Stage) - Jordan Albright performs

7 p.m. (Main Stage) - Flamy Grant performs

7:30 p.m. - Gates close

Organizers also said they were looking for volunteers to help set up and host the event. An online form is available for anyone interested in volunteering for the event, and organizers said they were hoping to collect applications to volunteer by Friday.

"We're hoping to make our schedule this weekend and get it out to folks and confirm everybody's shifts next week," said Baker.