Blue Bell is releasing another holiday flavor in addition to its Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream flavors.

It's what they say is one of their most requested flavors, and it's returning to stores starting on October 29.

So what's the flavor?

Christmas Cookies!

According to a press release from the company, the ice cream will be "a combination of your favorite holiday cookies-- chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar-- in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout."

The press release said Blue Bell has increased its production to try and meet the demand they had last year to "hopefully" keep it in stores through the holiday season.

So scoop up that ice cream while you can, and enjoy!

