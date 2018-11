Blue Coast Grill and Bar on Market Square in Knoxville is closing.

The downtown staple opened more than seven years ago as Blue Coast Burrito Grille. It later changed the name and added an outdoor seating area.

The manager said it will close to undergo renovation before reopening as a new business.

It's unsure what kind of business will occupy the space in the coming months.

â–ºRELATED: The Crown & Goose in the Old City to close following sale of it and Barley's Taproom

© 2018 WBIR