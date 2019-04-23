A new luxury resort is the works for the city of Pigeon Forge.

The resort, called Blue Mist Mountain, is hoping to build a resort complex at the intersection of Wears Valley Road and Waldens Creek Road and open in summer 2021.

The resort would include more than 300 rooms and suites in its mountaintop hotel, 200 bedroom town homes, an 40 vacation homes.

The group said the hotel, called The Stirling, would be the first mountaintop hotel of its kind in the marketplace.

Within the hotel, Blue Mist said it will devote a wind to a wellness retreat, including an exclusive outdoor Nordic Spa. There will also be 50,000 square feet of banquet and meeting facilities -- which the resort hopes will attract national and international group businesses to accommodate.

On the resort, Blue Mist plans on setting up sky carriage access from the base of the mountain to a boardwalk that wraps around a crystal lagoon with a sandy beach and cabanas.

Non-guests at the resort, which they say they will be able to accommodate 2,000 people each day, will be able to enjoy seven restaurants created by Jon Taffer, an entrepreneur and hospitality consultant who's best know for his role as the host of the show 'Bar Rescue.'

The restaurants will range from casual to fine dining and include rooftop bars.

Other features planned for the resort: A whiskey distillery, shops, a seasonal ice skating rink, and a 2000-seat natural amphitheater.

"We have a 70 percent, roughly 70 percent return rate among our loyal visitors. So we know people are going to continue to come over and over and we want to make sure they have something new to do, something new to see," Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear said. "And this development like that on Wears Valley, Blue Mountain Mist is a beautiful development."

The resort would also include 500 units of housing for workers, which the mayor said might be a solution to the growing problem of affordable living for people working within the city.