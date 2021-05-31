Bluff City unveils new veterans memorial

80 names are engraved on the memorial. It took about a year to plan and five months of construction.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Bluff City unveiled its new veterans memorial, which is located at the Impact Community Center.

Bluff City Alderman and veteran Jeff Broyles, spoke about the veterans who served from our community.

"Folks in this community have wanted something like this for about 50 years and here it is today," said Broyles. "I'm just so excited. We've had so much traffic come to look at the memorial and such a good turnout today. It'll continue to improve as time goes on."

The memorial is made from imported granite.