Knoxville — Randy Boyd, the Knoxville entrepreneur who made improving education a key plank in his failed bid this summer to be Tennessee's governor, is in line to be interim University of Tennessee system president.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will meet Sept. 25 to consider appointing Boyd as interim chief, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Boyd tweeted Wednesday that he was looking forward to serving his alma mater.

I am truly honored & humbled to have the opportunity to serve my

alma mater, University of Tennessee, and our great state. If

selected, looking forward to listening & learning about how

we can accelerate the positive momentum across all of our campuses &

throughout the UT system! pic.twitter.com/tOLfjfuJLB — Randy Boyd (@randyboyd) September 19, 2018

Boyd would serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until the effective date of appointment of a new president following an external search.

The system is at a key moment in its history. A new, smaller board is taking over, Haslam is in the final months of his second term and UT Knoxville needs a new chancellor, with DiPietro's dismissal of Beverly Davenport in the spring.

The news follows the announcement this week that UT System President Joe DiPietro would formally retire in February and informally leave in November.

State Commissioner for Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd at the urban garden announcement.

Gov. Bill Haslam is a longtime champion and friend of Boyd, who served as the governor's commissioner of economic development for two years. Before that Boyd was Haslam's special adviser on higher education, helping to boost development of state initiatives to increase the number of Tennesseans with advanced job skills and training.

The South Knoxville native and his wife Jenny are longtime supporters of education in Tennessee. The Boyds have given money to support local secondary schools are well as the University of Tennessee.

Their monetary gifts support the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and the Boyd Venture Challenge, which is a seed grant program for student entrepreneurs.

Boyd founded Radio Systems Corp. in the early 1990s. The privately held Knoxville company makes pet produces that include PetSafe and Invisible Fence.

He spent millions of his own money this year during the Republican primary to become governor. He came in second last month to Bill Lee, who now is running against Democrat Karl Dean in the Nov. 6 election for governor.

Boyd is a University of Tennessee graduate.

The system president oversees several campuses including UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga and UT Martin.

According to Wednesday's announcement, Boyd's appointment gives the new board of trustees time to think more completely about where UT goes now. DiPietro has been system president since 2011.

Board of Trustees Chairman John Compton, in the announcement, said trustees want to take a step back and "evaluate the strategic needs of each campus and institute and support required from the UT System Administration in order to raise the bar on our overall success."

